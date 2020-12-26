LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada health officials report 214,064 total known COVID-19 cases as of Friday, up 1,853 from the total Thursday. Some 2,943 related deaths have been recorded, up 27 from Thursday’s numbers.
The latest death toll comes as unemployment benefits are scheduled to expire tomorrow for around 200,000 laid-off workers, and state officials urge residents not to mix households for in-person holiday visits.
“Merry Christmas, Nevada! Remember to celebrate this special day safely with household members and virtually with family & friends,” wrote Gov. Steve Sisolak on Twitter, following a sterner message on Thursday. “And thank you to all those working today — from our nurses, to police officers & all essential workers. We appreciate you!”
For most people, the new Coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.
