This image released on Sept. 7, 2020, by Netflix shows Takayuki Yamada, left, who stars in "The Naked Director," striking a pensive pose with co-star Misato Morita. The key challenge for Netflix in Japan lies with producing attractive original content, featuring directors, actors and writers out of Japan, not just licensing Japanese TV shows and movies. To keep the momentum going, Netflix would love to have more blockbusters in its self-produced lineup like “The Naked Director,” which premiered last year. The second season is now being shot. (Netflix via AP)