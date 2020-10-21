Netflix’s subscriber growth slowed dramatically during the summer months after a surge in the spring fueled by pandemic lockdowns that corralled millions of people in their homes.
The summer slump came as more people sought distraction from the pandemic outdoors and major US professional sports resumed play, offering other entertainment alternatives to the world’s most popular video streaming service.
The drop-off disclosed Tuesday in Netflix’s latest earnings report was more dramatic than management had warned it might be.
Even so, Netflix is still ahead for the year. It has added 28 million subscribers through the first nine months of the year this year.
