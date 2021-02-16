BERLIN (AP) — Coming soon to a selected retailer near you: a vegan version of the iconic KitKat candy bar.
Switzerland’s Nestle didn’t spell out in its announcement on Monday the exact formula for the new treat to be known as the KitKat V. But it said it would “soon have a delicious plant-based option that delivers the perfect balance between crispy wafer and smooth chocolate that people know and love.”
