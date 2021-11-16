JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida-based US Navy flight officer has been convicted of buying guns for a Chinese businessman who was later convicted of export crimes.
Lt. Fan Yang, 36, also lied about his relationship with the businessman on security forms, authorities said.
Yang was found guilty, Friday, in Jacksonville federal court of conspiring to violate US firearms laws, making false written statements to federally licensed firearms dealers during the purchase of two firearms and making false written statements as part of a security clearance background investigation, according to court records.
The Chinese-born American citizen faces up to 30 years in prison at a sentencing hearing scheduled for March 16.
Before becoming a commissioned naval officer, Yang formed a relationship online with Ge Songtao, a citizen of the People’s Republic of China, according to an indictment. They eventually met in person in 2013, while Yang was in Navy flight training in Pensacola, prosecutors said.
In 2016, while Yang was stationed in Jacksonville, he recommended that Ge Songtao hire Yang’s wife.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.