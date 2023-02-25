FILE — Spectators watch the USS Lyndon B. Johnson Zumwalt-class destroyer travel down the Kennebec River on its way to sea Jan. 12, 2022, in Phippsburg, Maine. The U.S. Navy, following costly lessons after cramming too much new technology onto warships and speeding them into production, is slowing down the design and purchase of its next-generation destroyer, and taking extra steps to ensure new technology like lasers and hypersonic missiles have matured before pressing ahead. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)