MONUMENT VALLEY, Utah (AP) — Federal officials signed an agreement with leaders of the Navajo Nation, on Friday, that provides funding for clean drinking water infrastructure for reservation residents and resolves questions about longstanding Navajo claims to water rights in the drought-stricken US West.
The signing formalizes the Utah Navajo Water Rights Settlement, which became law, in 2020, as part of President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure bill. As part of the agreement, the federal government will pay the Navajo Nation $210 million for drinking water infrastructure in San Juan County — the part of the 27,00-square-mile reservation that lies in Utah.
Many Navajo homes lack running water. Residents often fill containers at public taps or rely on water deliveries from volunteer organizations.
“As we seek to strengthen Indigenous communities and support tribal self-governance, today’s action and all of these investments will help provide the Navajo Nation with autonomy and flexibility to design and build appropriate water projects that will address current and future water needs,” US Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said at a signing ceremony on the Navajo Nation.
Utah, which was also party to the agreement, will pay the Navajo $8 million as part of the settlement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.