Amazon workers in Alabama get an election do-over
NEW YORK — A new union election for Amazon workers in Bessemer, Alabama, will be held based on objections to the first vote that took place in April. The move is a major blow to Amazon, which had spent about a year aggressively campaigning for warehouse workers in Bessemer to reject the union, which they ultimately did by a wide margin. The rare call for a do-over was first announced by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, which spearheaded the union organizing movement. A National Labor Relations Board spokeswoman confirmed the decision.
GivingTuesday CEO talks about campaign, younger donors
In the past 10 years, charities have made splashy fundraising appeals and raked in billions in donations on GivingTuesday, which takes place the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving. Last year, American donors gave nearly $2.5 billion amid growing needs brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and the nation’s racial reckoning. How much money will flood into charities this Tuesday is anyone’s guess. Asha Curran, the CEO of the organization that promotes the campaign, says people are also gearing up to participate in ways that don’t involve giving money. The AP recently talked with her about the campaign, younger donors and other things.
Powell says COVID variant clouds inflation, economic outlook
WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says that the appearance of a new COVID-19 variant could slow the economy and hiring. He also says it raises uncertainty about inflation. Powell says in remarks to be delivered to the Senate Banking Committee Tuesday that he recent increase in Coronavirus cases and the emergence of the omicron variant pose downside risks to employment and economic activity and increased uncertainty for inflation. He adds that the new variant could also worsen supply chain disruptions.
