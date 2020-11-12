A marker commemorating the service of Sgt. William Carney, a former slave who served in the 54th Massachusetts Colored Infantry Regiment and became the first African American Medal of Honor recipient, is displayed outside the new National Museum of the United States Army on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Fort Belvoir, Va. The museum opens Wednesday, Nov. 11 after more than a decade of planning and fundraising. (AP Photo/Matthew Barakat)