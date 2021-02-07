FAIR LAWN, N.J. (AP) — A Nabisco plant in New Jersey will close for good by summer’s end after 63 years of operation, leaving as many as 600 people without jobs, officials said.
The plant in Fair Lawn, New Jersey, produces baked goods under the Nabisco brand, including famous treats such as Oreo, Lorna Doone and Teddy Grahams, filling a portion of Route 208 with the smell of fresh-baked cookies.
Mondelez International, the North American division of Nabisco’s parent company, had said in November that closure of the plant was under consideration. Mayor Kurt Peluso said local officials were told Thursday that the plant will shut in late August or early September.
“It’s really sad news,” Peluso said. “It’s really sad news. Nabisco has been a big part of Fair Lawn. We’re disappointed to see it go and we feel horrible for all the employees.”
A factory in Atlanta will also be shuttered while a plant in Richmond, Virginia, will remain open. Mondelez International also has facilities in the Chicago area and in Portland, Oregon.
The company vowed to work with employees and their unions to support them through the transition.
