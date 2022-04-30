DETROIT (AP) — In the three days after Elon Musk engineered a deal to buy Twitter, he sold roughly $8.5 billion worth of shares in Tesla to help fund the purchase.
Musk reported the sale of 9.6 million shares in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, on Thursday and Friday. The trades were made at prices ranging from $822.68 to $999.13 a share.
The world’s richest man, who is the CEO of Tesla, tweeted, Thursday, night that he doesn’t plan any further sales of the company’s shares.
Kevin Kaiser, a finance professor at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, said Musk’s share sale means it is more likely that the Twitter deal will close because it indicates Musk intends to come up with the money.
San Francisco-based Twitter announced, Monday, that it had agreed to be bought by Musk for $54.20 a share, or about $44 billion.
