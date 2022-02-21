NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Say cheese!
A mother and daughter duo launched the Peninsula’s first selfie studio earlier this month with the hope of spreading smiles and creativity throughout Hampton Roads.
The studio features 32 decorated cubes with themes inspired by everything from entertainment — such as the movie Mean Girls and the popular show Squid Game — to a classic Rubik’s Cube. Some of the cubes are permanent fixtures while others, such as those featuring a Valentine’s Day theme, will rotate.
Each cube has a ring light and phone mount for taking selfies. Staff members are on hand to help with taking photos too.
“I would like to just dispel the myth that family can’t work together,” Tawana Randolph said. “We have had a huge amount of fun and we look forward to a huge amount of success building this business.”
Randolph said her daughter Chelsea Haskins came up with the studio name — Say Cheezz! Selfie Studio — and her husband and son designed the logo.
Randolph and Haskins started kicking around the idea for the studio about a year ago, and by summer they’d incorporated their business.
The two women worked together to brainstorm the ideas for their themed photo cubes, and did the painting and wallpapering themselves. When they couldn’t find props they wanted, they made their own.
The backdrops are a product of their creativity, but there’s no right way to take a selfie in the studio.
They see the business as a judgment-free space for others to showcase their own creativity whether it comes in the form of a selfie or video.
