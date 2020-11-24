HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Revenue produced by Montana’s state trust lands decreased over the last fiscal year that ended in June because of fluctuations in commodity prices and weather, officials said.
The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation said state trust lands produced about $92.1 million in revenue, a decrease of $7.1 million from 2019, The Independent Record reports.
The department’s annual report for 2020 said revenue was below the 10-year average of about $102
