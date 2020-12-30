HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana residents will be legally able to grow and possess marijuana beginning Friday as a voter-passed law to legalize recreational marijuana begins to take effect.
Residents can possess up to one ounce of marijuana or eight grams of concentrates and can grow up to four marijuana plants at their homes and transport it freely within the state, Lee Newspapers of Montana reported.
Under the new law, dispensaries and providers will remain unable to apply for a marijuana business license through the Department of Revenue until October, and won’t be able to sell cannabis commercially until January 2022.
The Montana Department of Justice has been in contact with local attorneys about changes in criminal law since voters approved the ballot initiative by 57% in November, officials said.
