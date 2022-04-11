HELENA, Mont. — Montana’s recreational cannabis sales through the first quarter of the market’s first year are outpacing projections and it’s not even tourism season yet.
Montana providers have sold $72.9 million in cannabis products, including both medical and recreational, since the start of 2022, according to figures released April 6 by the Montana Department of Revenue. Recreational cannabis had its biggest month yet in March with nearly $15.9 million in sales. Medical sales came in at $9.8 million.
To date, recreational cannabis sales have totaled more than $43.5 million, setting Montana on track to reach $174 million by the of the year. But efforts to push recreational cannabis sales out of Montana’s largest county may hamper that trajectory, and a perennial cannabis opposition group says it’s launching a county-by-county campaign to ban recreational marijuana business where the margins on the 2020 legalization vote were slim.
Last year, the state budget office projected Montana would see $130 million in recreational sales, in 2022. That number was adjusted down from earlier projections made by economists which expected Montana might see more than $200 million in sales. State fiscal analysts had drawn the numbers down due to lawmakers enacting more extensive regulations than what was in the ballot initiative prior to the state’s legalization vote, in 2020.
“This isn’t people growing weed in their shed anymore, this is big business,” J.D. “Pepper” Petersen, president and CEO of the Montana Cannabis Guild, told the Montana State News Bureau. Petersen was one of the architects of Montana’s legalization ballot initiative, in 2020, and continues to closely monitor the industry’s rise. Along with running a trade group, he also owns the Cannabis Corner in Helena.
“We have a tremendous number of out-of-state customers coming into the dispensaries, and that number is just going to grow and grow,” he said.
The earlier forecast from the Bureau of Business and Economic Research predicted out-of-state customers would be the largest driver of growth in sales, from about $30 million in 2022 to $84 million in 2026. By that time, the BBER projected Montana could see more than a quarter billion in sales annually for recreational cannabis alone. With the baseline 20% tax on recreational sales (medical sales are taxed at 4%), Montana’s tax revenues could be more than $50 million each year.
Kate Cholewa, government affairs representative for another trade group called the Montana Cannabis Association, said that summer bump from tourist sales likely won’t benefit Montana providers equally, but regionally, like the areas around Glacier and Yellowstone that have developed around the tourist seasons.
As for how providers are faring in the first months of the recreational market, Cholewa said MTCIA’s members are holding steady with inventory.
