MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Montana lawmakers have turned down the state Department of Revenue’s request for $1.35 million to start a recreational marijuana program.
The state revenue department had requested from the House Appropriations Committee over a million dollars that would have been used to pay for 20 full-time employees, office equipment and operating expenses to launch the state’s recreational marijuana program before the department begins accepting license applications from businesses in October, the Montana State News Bureau reported on Wednesday.
