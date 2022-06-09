Moderna’s experimental COVID-19 vaccine that combines its original shot with protection against the Omicron variant appears to work, the company announced, Wednesday.
COVID-19 vaccine makers are studying updated boosters that might be offered in the fall to better protect people against future Coronavirus surges.
Moderna’s preliminary study results show people given the combination shot experienced a higher boost in Omicron-fighting antibodies than if they just got a fourth dose of the original vaccine.
“We believe strongly that this data supports an update of the vaccine,” Dr. Stephen Hoge, Moderna’s president, said, Wednesday.
Today’s COVID-19 vaccines all are based on the original version of the Coronavirus. They’re still providing strong protection against severe disease, hospitalization and death even after the appearance of the super-contagious Omicron variant — especially if people have had an initial booster dose.
