RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A Canadian corporation looking to open a uranium mine in South Dakota is resuming the permit process with the state, while opponents say the project will ruin the area.
Powertech Industries Inc., a subsidiary of Azarga Uranium based in British Columbia, Canada, first began applying for permits and licensing for the project in the southwestern part of the state in 2013, the Rapid City Journal reported Saturday.
The proposed project would use a mining process similar to fracking in which injection wells are used to pump groundwater fortified with oxygen and carbon dioxide into the ore deposits to dissolve uranium. That type of mining, known as in situ, requires large amounts of water, which Powertech needs permission from the state to use.
The company plans to use about 9,000 gallons per minute of water from two underground aquifers that also supply water to communities in Fall River and Custer counties, including Edgemont and Hot Springs. In comparison, the entire city of Rapid City uses around 6,500 gallons of water per minute.
Over the 16 years the project is proposed to last, the company will use over 52 million gallons of water. The project is anticipated to produce over 14 million pounds of uranium.
