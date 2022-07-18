Inflation is a nightmare for the many Americans who already stretch their dollars to cover basic needs. What happens when those dollars lose value?
Their choice is probably not about whether to cut streaming services or opt for store-brand groceries. Instead, they may have to pick between buying enough food and paying rent.
The families hit hardest by inflation typically have little in savings and other resources. And that lack of access to wealth can be rooted in a history of inequality, says Phuong Luong, a Massachusetts-based certified financial planner and founder of Just Wealth, a financial education and consulting firm.
Whatever context describes your situation, here’s how to combat inflation if money is already tight.
Prioritize essentials
Aim to pay for expenses that enable you to live safely: housing (mortgage or rent), utilities and food. Also try to cover costs that help you work, such as transportation, cell phone and child care.
Next-level priorities are those that trigger major consequences if you don’t pay: taxes, child support and insurance.
For credit cards, aim to pay your minimum at least, because you may need that credit access.
Tap local resources
If you’re struggling to pay bills, find support. Luong suggests Findhelp.org, which lists local programs designed to cut costs across many categories.
Calling 211 or visiting 211.org can also help you find assistance related to housing, health, food and emergency costs.
Pick up the Phone
You may also save money by calling credit card and insurance companies, lenders, banks, cell phone providers and other businesses you pay.
With the pandemic affecting so many consumers, these companies “are a little more empathetic than they have been,” says Emlen Miles-Mattingly, co-founder of Onyx Advisor Network, a Sacramento-based support platform for underrepresented financial advisors.
They may pause or lower payments, for example, or forgive overdue bills. Or they could lower your interest rate.
But you have to ask. And often a patient phone call with customer service yields quicker, more effective results than an email or online form.
Connect with your community
To overcome financial struggles, “community is going to be major,” says Dasha Kennedy, Atlanta-based financial activist and founder of The Broke Black Girl Facebook community.
Leaning on — or supporting — your family members, friends and neighbors can take many forms. For example, Kennedy points out how temporarily living with others can lower housing expenses. Or you can pool resources by sharing a vehicle or splitting a large expense.
