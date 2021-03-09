Palmdale, CA (93550)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. High 56F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy early with light rain developing after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.