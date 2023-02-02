NEW YORK — Before the artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT was unleashed into the world, the novelist Robin Sloan was testing a similar AI writing assistant built by researchers at Google.
It didn’t take long for Sloan, author of the bestseller “Mr. Penumbra’s 24-Hour Bookstore,” to realize that the technology was of little use to him.
“A lot of the state-of-the-art AI right now is impressive enough to really raise your expectations and make you think, ‘Wow, I’m dealing with something really, really capable,’ ” Sloan said. “But then in a thousand little ways, a million little ways, it ends up kind of disappointing you and betraying the fact that it really has no idea what’s going on.”
Another company might have released the experiment into the wild anyway, as the startup OpenAI did with its ChatGPT tool, late last year. But Google has been more cautious about who gets to play with its AI advancements despite growing pressure for the Internet giant to compete more aggressively with rival Microsoft, which is pouring billions of dollars into OpenAI and fusing its technology into Microsoft products.
That pressure is starting to take a toll, as Google has asked one of its AI teams to “prioritize working on a response to ChatGPT,” according to an internal memo reported, this week, by CNBC. Google declined to confirm if there was a public chatbot in the works but spokesperson Lily Lin said it continues “to test our AI technology internally to make sure it’s helpful and safe, and we look forward to sharing more experiences externally soon.”
Some of the technological breakthroughs driving the red-hot field of generative AI — which can churn out paragraphs of readable text and new images as well as music and video — have been pioneered in Google’s vast research arm.
“So we have an important stake in this area, but we also have an important stake in not just leading in being able to generate things, but also in dealing with information quality,” said Zoubin Ghahramani, vice president of research at Google, in a November interview with The Associated Press.
Ghahramani said the company wants to also be measured about what it releases, and how: “Do we want to make it accessible in a way that people can produce stuff en masse without any controls? The answer to that is no, not at this stage. I don’t think it would be responsible for us to be the people driving that.”
And they weren’t. Four weeks after the AP interview, OpenAI released its ChatGPT for free to anyone with an Internet connection. Millions of people around the world have now tried it, sparking searing discussions at schools and corporate offices about the future of education and work.
OpenAI declined to comment on comparisons with Google. But in announcing their extended partnership, in January, Microsoft and OpenAI said they are committed to building “AI systems and products that are trustworthy and safe.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.