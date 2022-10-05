This aerial Aug. 30, 2022 photo shows the area from Caughdenoy Road and NY State Route 31 and Burnet Road to the left, not seen, that White Pines Commerce Park intends to develop with a proposed semiconductor plant, in Syracuse's northern suburbs of New York. Micron, one of the world’s largest microchip manufacturers, announced Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, it will open a semiconductor plant in New York, promising an investment of up to $100 billion and a plant that could bring 50,000 jobs to the state. (N. Scott Trimble/The Post-Standard via AP)