SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Tire manufacturer Michelin North America is planning to invest up to $175 million in equipment at its facilities in two South Carolina counties over the next five to seven years.
Company spokeswoman Megan Bagwell said Michelin is committed to investing $75 million at its facilities in Spartanburg County. The other $100 million will go towards the company’s plants in Greenville County, the Herald-Journal reported.
