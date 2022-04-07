Miami Mayor Francis Suarez (center) and John Bartleman, President and CEO of TradeStation Group, walk up to the Miami Bull, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach, Fla. The robot-like statue of a bull is meant to emulate Wall Street's "Charging Bull," and was unveiled to kick off the Bitcoin 2022 conference. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)