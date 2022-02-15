MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s president said Monday the US suspension on avocado imports and recent environmental complaints are part of a conspiracy against his country by political or economic interests.
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador put forward the conspiracy theory after the US suspended imports of Mexican avocados on the eve of the Super Bowl following a threat against a US plant safety inspector in Mexico.
In fact, the US measure was due to years of worries that drug cartel violence in the western Mexico state of Michoacan — where gangs extort money from avocado and lime growers by threatening to kidnap and kill them — has spilled over to threats against US inspectors.
The out-of-control violence in Michoacan reached a new height Monday, when prosecutors said they were investigating what appears to be the first civilian death caused by land mines being planted by warring drug gangs.
The state prosecutor’s office said the 79-year-old farmer was killed in the front-line township of Tepalcatepec when his pickup truck drove over an improvised explosive device over the weekend. His 45-year-old son was wounded.
The cartels fighting for control of Michoacan — the only state that exports avocados to the US — have already used trenches, pillboxes, homemade armored cars, rocket-propelled grenades and drones modified to drop small bombs.
But last week an army vehicle was disabled by an IED planted on a road, and 10 soldiers were injured by the mine or other weapons. That was the first known successful use of IEDs against a military target in Mexico.
López Obrador has downplayed the violence, and he sought to do the same with the avocado ban, saying Monday that avocados for game day itself had already been shipped north and consumed. “The truth, the Mexican avocados have already been exported,” he said at his daily news briefing. “They already enjoyed the avocados.”
On the other hand, he said producers who wanted to compete with Mexican products, or political factors, played a role in the decision.
“In all of this there are also a lot of political interests and political interests, there is competition; they don’t want Mexican avocados to get into the United States, right, because it would rule in the United States because of its quality,” López Obrador said.
He did not explain what those interests were, but noted ominously, “There are other countries that are interested in selling avocados, as in the case of other farm products, so they lobby, they look for senators, professional public (relations) people and agencies, to put up obstacles.”
In fact, the US grows about half the avocados it consumes and to protect domestic orchards from pests, inspects imported avocados — nearly 90% of which came from Mexico in recent years.
It was only in 1997 that the US lifted a ban on Mexican avocados that had been in place since 1914 to prevent a range of weevils, scabs and pests from entering US orchards.
