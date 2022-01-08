By LISA RATHKE
Associated Press
Investment management company Merrill has agreed to pay $4.5 million to settle allegations over its handling of accounts used related to fraud in northern Vermont developments that involved foreign investors’ money, the state of Vermont announced, Friday.
A motion seeking approval of the settlement agreement was filed, Thursday, in federal court in Florida.
The Vermont Department of Financial Regulation alleged that Merrill’s administration of accounts represented potential violations of the Vermont Securities Act, the department said. Merrill had no comment on the settlement, spokesperson Christopher Feeney said.
In 2016, the federal Securities and Exchange Commission and the state of Vermont accused Ariel Quiros, then owner of Jay Peak, and president William Stenger of taking part in a “massive eight-year fraudulent scheme,” misusing more than $200 million of about $400 million raised from foreign investors through the EB-5 visa program.
The visa program encourages foreigners to invest in US projects that create jobs in exchange for a chance to earn permanent US residency.
