FILE - The Biogen Inc., headquarters is shown March 11, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. U.S. health secretary Xavier Becerra is ordering Medicare to reassess a big premium increase facing millions of seniors this year. The increase was largely attributed to a pricey new Alzheimer’s drug with questionable benefits. Becerra’s directive on Monday comes days after drugmaker Biogen slashed the price of its $56,000-a-year medication, Aduhelm, to $28,200 a year — a cut of about half. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)