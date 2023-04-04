McDonald’s has closed its US offices through Wednesday and told its corporate staff to work remotely as it prepares to announce a round of layoffs.
In a memo to workers posted on the website TheLayoff.com, the Chicago-based burger giant said it wanted to “ensure the comfort and confidentiality of our people during the notification period” and would hold all notification meetings virtually. It told international corporate staff to follow guidance in their particular regions.
The company said in the memo that the layoffs are intended to make McDonald’s more efficient.
McDonald’s declined to comment on the memo or the layoffs on Monday. The memo was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.
Though the US labor market remains strong, layoffs have been mounting, mainly in the technology sector, where many companies over-hired after a pandemic boom.
