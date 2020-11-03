By DEE-ANN DURBIN
AP Business Writer
McDonald’s is hiring a new chief diversity officer as it struggles with charges of harassment and racism at all levels of the company.
Reginald Miller will become the company’s global chief diversity equity and inclusion officer on Nov. 9. Miller was previously the chief diversity officer at VF Corp., the owner of brands such as The North Face, Timberland and Vans.
“Reggie and I share the same goal: that in order to move forward, we must move away from the notion that the responsibility of diversity lies with one person, one department or one group,” McDonald’s human resources chief Heidi Capozzi said in a letter to employees that was viewed by The Associated Press.
Miller replaces Wendy Lewis, who retired in September.
Chicago-based McDonald’s fired its former CEO Steve Easterbrook last November after he admitted sending explicit text messages to an employee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.