McDonald’s reported higher-than-expected sales in the first quarter as store traffic grew despite higher prices.
Global same-store sales rose 12.6% compared to the January-March period last year, the Chicago burger giant said Tuesday. That’s well above the 8.7% increase that Wall Street had been forecasting, according to analysts polled by FactSet.
Good weather in January and easy comparisons to last year — when the Coronavirus depressed demand — helped increase sales. There was also a steady recovery in China after COVID restrictions were lifted, McDonald’s said.
Marketing campaigns, like a McSpicy chicken sandwich promotion with a streetwear brand in China, and a Valentine’s Day meal promotion in the US with rappers Offset and Cardi B, also boosted the chain’s performance.
CEO Chris Kempczinski said the company is starting to see resistance to price increases in many markets. Customers may not add fries to an order, for example, and delivery orders have slowed as customers rethink the added cost.
“It’s a reminder that we need to stay very disciplined on pricing,” Kempczinski said on a conference call with investors Tuesday. “The customer certainly is dealing with some of the stress and pressures on that.”
But McDonald’s also has to account for higher prices for food, paper and workers. Chief Financial Officer Ian Borden said inflation is on a downward trend in the US but remains elevated. In Europe, the company expects double-digit percentage inflation to continue for the rest of this year.
“Europe is working through the eye of the storm,” he said.
McDonald’s is hoping improvements to its menu will continue to drive store traffic this year. The company announced this month that US restaurants will switch to softer buns and meltier cheese and change their grill settings to make their burgers juicier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.