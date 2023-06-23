LOS ANGELES — Sales of previously occupied US homes edged higher in May and the national median sale price posted its biggest annual drop in more than a decade, as a near all-time low supply of available properties constrained the housing market.
Existing home sales rose 0.2% last month from April to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.3 million, the National Association of Realtors said Thursday. That’s slightly above what economists were expecting, according to FactSet.
Sales sank 20.4% compared with May last year. That marks 10 consecutive months of annual sales declines of 20% or more. The annual drop was steepest in markets across the West and Northeast, where sales slumped more than 25%.
The national median home price fell 3.1% from May last year to $396,100, the NAR said. The year-over-year decline is the biggest since December 2011, when the housing market was still on the mend following the mid-2000s housing bust.
The latest housing market figures are more evidence that even with prices declining after heading higher for more than a decade many house hunters are being held back by a persistently low inventory of homes for sale.
“There’s simply not enough inventory,” said Lawrence Yun, the NAR’s chief economist.
All told, there were 1.08 million homes on the market by the end of May, an increase of 3.8% from April, but down 6.1% from a year earlier, the NAR said.
