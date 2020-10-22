MOJAVE — The Mojave Air & Space Port Board of Directors has begun its search for its next CEO.
Current CEO and General Manager Karina Drees recently announced she will be leaving in early 2021. She will serve the remaining months of her five-year contract and will remain in her position until a new CEO is chosen.
“The past eight years in Mojave have been the most rewarding of my career,” Drees said. “I am fortunate to work with an exceptional, service-oriented team that will ensure our customers receive quality care during this transition.”
Board Secretary Jim Balentine, MASP’s longest-serving director, credited Drees’s leadership and vision for the airport’s growth and stability.
“The airport has never been in a more stable financial position than under Karina’s leadership,” he said. “I am grateful for her vision on growing the organization and her ability to execute the necessary objectives to achieve our goals.”
In its search for a new CEO, the Board understands the unique qualities and qualifications that are necessary to fill the role, Balentine said.
“We are dedicated to growing our economic engine in East Kern County by providing an environment where business and innovation can thrive,” he said.
The Board is seeking an individual with professional experience and qualifications such as a bachelor’s degree in business, finance, engineering or a related field, at least 10 years experience in a C-suite leadership role and an understanding of FAA Office of Airports policies and procedures, according to the job posting.
The starting salary range for the CEO position is $150,000 to $200,000, depending on experience.
Those interested in applying should visit www.mojaveairport.com
The job will remain open until Nov. 13.
