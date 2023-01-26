FILE - President Joe Biden drives a Cadillac Lyriq through the showroom during a tour at the Detroit Auto Show, Sept. 14, 2022, in Detroit. Ratcheting up his criticism of the Biden administration, Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin introduced legislation Wednesday to delay new tax credits for electric vehicles, a key feature of President Joe Biden’s landmark climate law. Manchin said guidelines issued by the Treasury Department allow manufacturers in Europe and other countries to bypass requirements that significant portions of EV batteries must be produced in North America. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)