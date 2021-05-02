Palmdale, CA (93550)

Today

Sunny with gusty winds. High 77F. Winds W at 25 to 40 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 52F. WSW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.