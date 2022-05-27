NEW YORK — Shoppers’ return to occasion dressing helped to power Macy’s fiscal first-quarter results, and the department store chain raised its annual earnings outlook even as surging inflation is crimping Americans’ budgets.
The results announced, Thursday, were among the few bright spots in a pile of reports from retailers that showed the impact of rising costs for everything from labor to shipping. Macy’s, along with others, is also adjusting to quickly changing shopping behavior as consumers go back to the office and resume normal lives. Some shoppers, grappling with rising costs on necessities, are also scrutinizing their purchases.
Those factors flummoxed a number of retailers.
Gap reported weak first-quarter results after the stock market closed, Thursday, and slashed its outlook amid surging costs and weakening demand at its Old Navy and Gap businesses. Mall-based teen clothing retailer Abercrombie & Fitch posted a first-quarter loss and cut its outlook, on Tuesday. Department store chain Kohl’s cut its annual earnings and sales forecast, last week.
Target reported, last week, that its profit tumbled 52% from last year. The chain said a lightening-quick return by consumers to more normalized spending left it with bloated inventory of items, including TV sets that must be marked down to sell. Target’s quarterly financial report comes a day after shares of rival Walmart tumbled about 17% for similar reasons after its earnings report. Both companies missed profit expectations by a wide margin.
Macy’s said its shoppers in all income tiers, including those with household incomes under $75,000, increased their spending, though inflation is putting more financial pressure on lower-income customers. In an interview with The Associated Press, on Thursday, Macy’s CEO Jeff Gennette said that the chain is noticing that consumers are still buying prestige fragrances as gifts for holidays like Mother’s Day. But for clothing purchases for themselves, low-income shoppers are trading down to its off-price business, Backstage.
