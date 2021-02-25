FILE - A customer covers face as he walks to a Lowe's home- improvement store in Vernon Hills, Ill., Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. Lowe’s Cos. extended its strong sales streak through the holiday season as customers kept investing in their homes during the pandemic. The nation’s second largest home improvement retailer behind Home Depot reported that fourth-quarter profits almost doubled from a year ago, while sales rose 27%. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)