Alyssa Burns, 24, is photographed at a park on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. It has always been difficult to be pregnant on the job and to raise a child, but especially so for low-wage workers. They are more likely to work in physically demanding roles with fewer labor protections and less flexibility than higher-wage jobs. When Burns, a warehouse worker earning $16 an hour, learned she was pregnant she came to the agonizing conclusion she couldn't go through with it. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)