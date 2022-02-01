NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana is expected to eventually get $111.4 million to clean up abandoned oil and gas wells under the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, members of the state’s congressional delegation said, Monday.
The state could be eligible for additional money under the law’s $1.5 billion state performance grant program, Republican US Sen. Bill Cassidy and Democratic US Rep. Troy Carter said in separate news releases.
“This a critical first step to protect Louisiana’s communities and ecosystems from the hazards of orphan oil and gas wells,” Carter said.
The first phase of the “orphan well” program could bring Louisiana about $47.4 million, they said.
In its application, the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources said the state has about 4,600 abandoned wells, and cleanup is likely to cost $401.7 million.
“I’ve heard from communities across Louisiana about the environmental and safety hazards of orphan wells,” Cassidy said.
He said the money “will create jobs, help state officials address these wells and make Louisiana a cleaner place to live.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.