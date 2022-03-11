BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana, Oklahoma and Arkansas are banding together in hopes of becoming one of four “hydrogen hubs” supported by $8 billion in last year’s federal infrastructure bill, their governors announced, Thursday.
All three states have a long history of producing and transporting liquid and gas fuels and feedstocks, and industries that could use hydrogen as fuel or in manufacturing, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, said in a joint news release with Republican Govs. Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma and Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas.
The states said they will work together to develop, produce, and use hydrogen as fuel and manufacturing feedstock.
“Oklahoma is honored to join in forming this partnership, not because of convenience, or necessity, but rather because we share a similar vision and goals for the production, use, and economic impact that can result from creating this hydrogen economy,” Stitt said.
Hutchinson said, “In Arkansas, we have a growing and diverse energy portfolio and natural resources vital to any successful regional hub.”
This is at least the third proposed hydrogen hub. Four Rocky Mountain states announced their proposal in February. Earlier that month, SoCalGas proposed one for the Los Angeles Basin.
Proposals are due, March 21, at the US Department of Energy.
The department is to choose hubs based on considerations including the mix of feedstock available to produce hydrogen, available users of hydrogen, geographic locations, and potential effects on employment.
Hydrogen is the universe’s most abundant element and is seen as a way to reduce emissions from cars, trucks, planes and trains. As with electric vehicles, however, a lack of fueling stations limits the market, which in turn limits investment in producing and moving hydrogen.
The governors said their advantages include pipelines, rail systems and an inland seaport system that run through all three states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.