PALMDALE — Hundreds of patrons turned out Saturday for the Bowlero Palmdale open house.
The event featured a free game of bowling per guest and free arcade cards. There were also gift card giveaways throughout the day, a balloon artist and face painter and a live deejay.
The center had a line wrapped around the building the day of the event. Pinny, the Bowlero mascot, was also out on the floor during the event having a great time interacting and dancing with guests. “Our resident VIP, Pinny was also out on the floor during the event having a great time interacting and dancing with guests.”
The center, at 38241 30th St. East, also offered the Bowlero signature Guzzler Lemonades to guests. The California Highway Patrol also visited the event with their official highway patrol vehicle.
For details, call 661-274-2878.
