FILE - An elderly couple sits on a bench in a park in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Wednesday, May, 14, 2014. German retirees will get a hefty pension increase this year, a result largely of higher wages in Europe's biggest economy as inflation has climbed sharply, the government said Tuesday. The Labor Ministry said that pensions will increase by 5.35% in the former West Germany on July 1 and by 6.12% in the formerly communist east. There was no increase in the west last year and an increase of 0.72% in the east as the economy was hit by the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)