FILE - In this June 22, 2021, file photo, the Lordstown Motors Baja truck is displayed during a media tour to the Lordstown Motors complex in Lordstown, Ohio. Even though electric vehicle maker Lordstown Motors anticipates beginning limited production next month, it said in a regulatory filing on Friday, Aug. 13, that it’s still unsure if it will last the year as a company. (AP Photo/David Dermer, File)