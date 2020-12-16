FILE - This April 26, 2017 file photo shows the Eli Lilly & Co. corporate headquarters in Indianapolis. Shares of Eli Lilly jumped after the drugmaker laid out a better-than-expected revenue forecast and plans to buy a young company developing a potential Parkinson’s disease treatment. Lilly also projected on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, a 2021 earnings range that brackets average Wall Street expectations. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)