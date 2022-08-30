TOKYO (AP) — Major South Korean battery maker LG and Japanese automaker Honda are investing $4.4 billion in a joint venture in the United States to produce batteries for Honda electric vehicles in the North American market, the two companies said, Monday.
The plant’s site is still undecided, but construction will begin, in early 2023, with mass production of advanced lithium-ion battery cells to start by the end of 2025, they said. It’s likely to be near Marysville, Ohio, or Greensburg, Indiana, where Honda has huge factories that make its most popular models such as the Accord, CR-V and Civic.
The joint venture is to be set up this year, with the closing of the deal subject to regulatory approval.
“Our joint venture with Honda, which has significant brand reputation, is yet another milestone in our mid- to long-term strategy of promoting electrification in the fast-growing North American market,” said LG Energy Solution Chief Executive Youngsoo Kwon.
The plant will produce batteries exclusively for Honda vehicles assembled in North America, including the company’s Acura luxury brand, according to a joint statement.
Honda’s joint venture plant is part of a larger trend of automakers announcing US battery factories as they try to establish a domestic supply chain for the next generation of vehicle propulsion. Ford, General Motors, Toyota, Hyundai-Kia, Stellantis and VinFast have announced plans for 10 US battery plants.
A new US law gives them even more incentive to build batteries in North America. It includes a tax credit of up to $7,500 that could be used to defray the cost of purchasing an electric vehicle. But to qualify for the full credit, the electric vehicle must contain a battery built in North America with 40% of the metals mined or recycled on the continent.
“Honda is working toward our target to realize carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities the company is involved in, by 2050,” said Honda Chief Executive Toshihiro Mibe.
