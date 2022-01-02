RENO, Nev. — Conservationists and tribal leaders are suing the US government to try to block construction of two geothermal plants in northern Nevada’s high desert that they say will destroy a sacred hot springs and could push a rare toad to the brink of extinction.
The lawsuit filed by the Center for Biological Diversity and Fallon Paiute-Shoshone Tribe says the project would turn a “pristine and unique location of ecological value and spiritual significance” into an industrial site.
It’s the latest public lands conflict pitting green energy production against potential harm to wildlife habitat or cultural resources in the biggest US gold producing state, where legal challenges traditionally target things like hard-rock mining.
Environmentalists nationally have rallied around President Joe Biden’s ambitious renewable energy agenda, which embraces solar, wind and geothermal production.
Geothermal plants pump water from beneath the earth to generate steam to make electricity. The deeper they drill, the warmer the water is. The power plants produce significantly fewer greenhouse emissions than plants that burn natural gas or coal.
The lawsuit filed, Dec. 15, accuses the Bureau of Land Management of illegally approving Ormat Technologies Inc.’s project in the Dixie Meadows about 100 miles east of Reno without the necessary environmental analysis.
It also says the agency is violating the Religious Freedom Restoration Act.
Bureau spokesman Chris Rose said the agency had no comment on the litigation.
A judge has scheduled a Jan. 4 hearing in US District Court in Reno to consider the groups’ subsequent request for a restraining order to temporarily block initial construction work Ormat planned to begin as early as Jan. 6.
Formed by natural springs, Dixie Meadows is a critical wetland ecosystem in a desert oasis that is home to the Dixie Valley toad found nowhere else in the world, the lawsuit says.
The Biden administration approved the project last month even though the center’s petition to list the toad as a US endangered species is still pending before the Fish and Wildlife Service.
The center is the same group that won an endangered species listing earlier this year for a rare plant at the site of a proposed lithium mine 225 miles southeast of Reno. Lithium is a key component of batteries for electric vehicles, a centerpiece of Biden’s energy strategy.
“We strongly support renewable energy when it’s in the right place, but a project like this that threatens sacred sites and endangered species is definitely the wrong place,” Patrick Donnelly, the center’s Nevada state director, said about the geothermal plants.
Tribal Chairperson Cathi Tuni said the Fallon Paiute-Shoshone’s ancestors have lived in the Dixie Valley region for thousands of years and long recognized the hot springs as “a sacred place of healing and reflection.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.