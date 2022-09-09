GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A federal lawsuit in Montana seeks to block a state agency from enforcing on tribal lands a legislative prohibition against COVID-19 vaccine mandates. The Glacier County Regional Port Authority filed the complaint, Tuesday, in US District Court in Great Falls. The litigation comes after Montana Labor and Industry Department officials determined the port authority discriminated against an unvaccinated person who attempted to attend one of its meetings, in Browning. Browning is on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation. Attorneys for the port authority contend that the state lacks jurisdiction on tribal lands to enforce Montana’s prohibition on vaccine mandates. While tribes in Montana often implemented stricter safety protocols than the state, Native Americans were disproportionately hospitalized and killed by COVID-19, the Missoulian reported. The Blackfeet tribe, in July, reported that 67 community members had died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. A Department of Labor and Industry spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions about the lawsuit. Montana’s Republican-dominated Legislature last year passed a first-in-the-nation law making it illegal to discriminate based on a person’s vaccine status in providing services, access to public accommodations or employment. The law applies to all vaccinations. In March, a judge in a separate case ruled that the law could not be enforced against most health care facilities while an interim federal rule is in place requiring millions of health care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Most Popular
Articles
- White substance coats Littlerock streets
- Sierra Highway crash kills one
- High-speed rail EIR available for viewing
- Suspect arrested in AV accused in spree of robberies
- Six people arrested at sheriff’s department DUI checkpoint
- Virgin Galactic adds land to 55-year lease
- Palmdale hits wall in Oak Hills
- Detectives investigating death of man on westside
- Heartfelt honor for four schools
- Review: In ‘Honk for Jesus,’ a megachurch mockumentary
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Investigation refutes Ruffin’s claims (2)
- EPIC to provide energy to Palmdale customers (2)
- Feds prep response to Trump’s team (2)
- Californians asked to conserve power amid brutal heat wave (2)
- Teen vaccine expansion measure gets shelved (2)
- Trump Organization tax fraud trial set for October (2)
- LA County again asks judge to compel Villanueva testimony (2)
- Lawmakers adjourn in heat wave, leave governor in hot seat (2)
- State seeks to phase out gas-fueled vehicles (1)
- Feds arrest 28 in South LA gang takedown (1)
- Dems weighing DeSantis challengers (1)
- Budget to cover some out-of-state abortion travel (1)
- Nuclear extension challenged in legislative proposal (1)
- Newsom proposes extending nuclear plant’s life (1)
- Panel: AG Barr improperly withheld portions of memo (1)
- US buying Ukraine grain for hungry regions (1)
- President defends FBI, touts crime-prevention (1)
- Chance of blackouts amid brutal heat wave (1)
- Biden signs climate, health care legislation (1)
- Putin says that Russia may halt exports of energy (1)
- More US lawmakers visit Taiwan after Pelosi (1)
- CDC relaxes COVID-19 guidelines (1)
- Free dumping days coming up (1)
- Russia divestment promises by states go unfulfilled (1)
- Ukraine security chief: Nuclear plant a threat to the world (1)
- New bill boosts US climate credibility (1)
- Governor, lawmakers debate longer run for California nukes (1)
- Tech tool offers police ‘mass surveillance on a budget’ (1)
- After fall of Roe, abortion protections are expanded (1)
- Lancaster’s Vision Zero takes aim at traffic fatalities, injuries (1)
- Cheney’s defeat marks the end of an era (1)
- Decision on last nuke plant could be postponed (1)
- City approves Measure AV tax grants (1)
- State’s high heat sparks fears of power outages, fires (1)
- At $249 a day, prison stays leave ex-inmates in debt (1)
- Biden blasts ‘extreme’ GOP in Labor Day trips (1)
- Protection sought for rare butteflies (1)
- Is modern environmentalism a pagan religion? (1)
- Heat persists across Southland; sweaty Labor Day expected (1)
- California may empower fast food workers (1)
- Supervisors to consider safety reviews after crash (1)
- Capitol rioter who encountered senator gets prison term (1)
- Ex-SF official sentenced to seven years (1)
- Court puts on hold Graham’s testimony in Ga. election probe (1)
- Germany exports power to France (1)
- Thousands told to flee three towns ahead of fast fire (1)
- Shake-up at CDC (1)
- Biden announces student debt plan (1)
- Former Californian pleads guilty in child mutilation-sex scheme (1)
- Medical center workers get new union pact (1)
- Paul Pelosi gets five days in jail, three years of probation in DUI (1)
- Arizona won’t wait for feds, starts filling border wall gaps (1)
- Alameda County prohibits some crowd control munitions (1)
- Gascón recall effort fails (1)
- DeSantis seeks dismissal of suit by suspended prosecutor (1)
- Trump’s Fla. search was years in the making (1)
- Breathing room for president, 2024 looms (1)
- New UK leader vows to tackle ailing economy (1)
- Elected officials, police on leaked Oath Keepers list (1)
- Armed man tries to breach FBI office (1)
- Gun bill fails on tactical error in state Legislature (1)
- Coalition seeks wider access to broadband (1)
- East Med especially at risk as world heats up (1)
- Crist picks Miami teachers union leader as running mate (1)
- Democrats slam GOP abortion-rights backers (1)
- Trustees’ monthly stipends increased (1)
- LASD: Clerk, not judge, advanced Villanueva contempt hearing (1)
- Water use falls 10% amid drought (1)
- Woman drives through playground, into water (1)
- Bryant’s widow says crash photos turned grief to horror (1)
- Red flag laws get little use as shootings, gun deaths soar (1)
- Brain-eating amoeba suspected in second Midwest death (1)
- Congress OKs $3.5T climate, health bill (1)
- China rejects report (1)
- Activist offers to pay for Kansas’ recount of abortion vote (1)
- Fire razes longtime Lancaster store (1)
- European anti-vax group thrives (1)
- Dems cap legislative year with climate wins (1)
- COVID precautions urged; county in ‘medium’ category (1)
- Fauci to step down (1)
- LA County urges COVID precaution over holiday (1)
- Gascón hirings seek protection at DA union appeal hearings (1)
- ‘Magic mushroom’ psychedelic may help against alcoholism (1)
- Record heat wave puts state in fossil fuel conundrum (1)
- Investigation — Trump says he took the Fifth (1)
- Obstruction emerges as focus in Trump probe (1)
- At LatAm’s biggest rodeo, Brazilians don’t believe the polls (1)
- LA County offers limited monkeypox vaccinations (1)
- Study: Risk of ‘ArkStorm’ flooding vastly increased (1)
- Heartfelt honor for four schools (1)
- California lawmakers approve landmark fast food workers bill (1)
- China appears to wind down wargames near Taiwan (1)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.