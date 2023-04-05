FILE - Leonard Lauder, left, and Ronald Lauder, sons of the late cosmetics mogul Estée Lauder, stand next to U.S. President George W. Bush, not pictured, as they receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom on her behalf, which was awarded posthumously to her during a ceremony at the White House in Washington, June 23, 2004. The sons of cosmetics giant Estée Lauder, along with her four grandchildren, pledged $200 million Tuesday, April 4, 2023, to the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation, a nonprofit the family founded to support research into finding a cure for the disease. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)