NEW YORK (AP) — The largest deal in luxury is back on after New York’s famed jeweler Tiffany agreed to a slightly reduced offering price from LVMH in Paris.
LVMH will now pay $131.50 for each Tiffany share putting the total price tag at $15.8 billion, down from the $16.2 billion that was first offered earlier this year.
The owner of Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Fendi along with a basket of wine and champagne brands, appeared to walk away from the acquisition last month after it said the French government had pushed for a delay because of the threat of proposed US tariffs. But the reasons for its cold feet seemed to shift, and there was pressure from investors on both sides to make a deal happen.
