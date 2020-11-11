LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Times and Tribune Publishing have agreed to pay $3 million to settle a lawsuit that said minority journalists and women were paid less than white reporters.
Nearly 240 current and former reporters and editors will benefit from the settlement that was granted preliminary approval last month by a judge in San Bernardino County, the Times reported Tuesday.
The discrimination lawsuit, filed in June, alleged that the Times violated California’s Equal Pay Act and the state’s Business and Professions Code. The paper and its former owners denied the allegations and don’t acknowledge any wrongdoing in the settlement agreement.
Chicago-based Tribune Publishing sold the Times to Patrick and Michele Soon-Shiong in June 2018.
Earlier that year, Times journalists voted to join the News Guild, a unit of the Communications Workers of America, and the union demanded salary data for newsroom employees, the Times said.
