DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Two oil-rich Arab Gulf states suffered severe economic blows on Wednesday, as a major credit agency downgraded Kuwait for the first time and the United Arab Emirates acknowledged its economy would contract to a level last seen in 2009.
The agency, Moody’s Investors Service, cut Kuwait’s debt rating and sounded the alarm that its “liquid resources are nearing depletion.” With the government failing to pass a public debt law, Kuwait has drawn from its reserve fund to keep spending — at a pace that could prove unsustainable. Moody’s warned that government “gridlock” and ineffective debt management would erode Kuwait’s financial strength in the years ahead.
Even if Kuwait managed to push through a debt law without a ceiling, Moody’s projects that some $90 billion would still be needed to plug the funding gap until 2024. Despite growing “liquidity risks,” Kuwait’s government has not sought access to its sovereign wealth fund, one of the largest in the world, intended as fortune for future generations after the oil runs out.
Meanwhile, the UAE’s Central Bank reported the country saw a “significant decline in economic activity” as a result of its COVID-19 lockdown, one of the strictest in the world. Virus-induced restrictions closed borders, grounded flights, shuttered businesses and disrupted global supply chains — upending the economic foundation of the region’s “trade, tourism and transportation hub,” the bank’s quarterly review said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.